Former "shadow fleet" tanker master pleads guilty to evading US forces

A former "shadow fleet" tanker master pleaded guilty on June 12 to refusing to obey orders from the US Coast Guard during a multi-week pursuit across the Atlantic Ocean.

Avtandil Kalandadze, a 47-year-old citizen of the Republic of Georgia, entered the plea in the US District Court for the District of Columbia after failing to heave to a US Coast Guard cutter.

The defendant faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for August 7, after which he will be deported.