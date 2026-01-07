FEATURE | US seizes Russian tanker tied to Venezuelan oil exports after two-week Atlantic chase

The US seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker that was being shadowed by a Russian submarine on Wednesday. This followed a pursuit of more than two weeks across the Atlantic as part of Washington's efforts to block Venezuelan oil exports, US officials said.

It appeared to be the first time in recent memory that the US military has seized a Russian-flagged vessel.

The Marinera, originally known as the Bella-1, had previously slipped through a US maritime blockade of sanctioned tankers in the Caribbean and rebuffed US Coast Guard efforts to board it.