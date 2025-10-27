Otto Candies acquires four offshore vessels from Harvey Gulf

Louisiana-based offshore support vessel operator Otto Candies has acquired four vessels from Harvey Gulf International Marine.
The four vessels, which became part of the Otto Candies fleet effective Thursday, October 23, are the multi-purpose service vessels (MPSVs) Harvey Intervention, Harvey Deep-Sea, Harvey Sub-Sea, and Harvey Blue-Sea.
The MPSVs are all DP2-capable and were built between 2012 and 2017. Three of the vessels were built by the Eastern Shipbuilding Group of Panama City, Florida.
"Each of these vessels brings proven subsea capability and operational versatility that align with our mission to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient marine services," Otto Candies said in a press release following the acquisition.
"The addition of these vessels strengthens our ability to meet the highest standards of performance while expanding our service offerings in both traditional and emerging offshore markets."
The purchase of all four MPSVs was completed under an agreement valued at just under US$500 million, according to Harvey Gulf International Marine Chairman and CEO Shane Guidry.