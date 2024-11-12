COLUMN | Ebbing tide, part two: Tidewater’s tough choices as momentum runs out [Offshore Accounts]

If you owned Tidewater shares over the last few years, you have experienced a rollercoaster of euphoria and then disappointment, with the shares increasing 1,000 per cent between January 2022 and May 2024, only to fall by nearly half since then.

When the company announced its third quarter results last Thursday afternoon, the market hated the news – Tidewater shares were down 12 per cent on Friday to close at US$56.11, a 15-month low.

By Monday afternoon they were trading even lower, at US$54. Some of this was attributed to comments in the results announcement about a potential slowing of the offshore market and “concerns around slower acceleration in oil demand driven by lower-than-expected growth in China and geopolitical events as well as the growth in non-OPEC oil supply.”