Marine Projects Vessel News Roundup | November 27 – Focus on dredgers: deliveries in the US and Russia

It's an all-dredger roundup this week as we cover deliveries to a port operator and a transport authority in Russia and US water treatment specialists and an engineering firm. Two of this week's featured dredgers even boast unmanned operating capability courtesy of remote control and autonomous systems.
Russian state-owned marine services provider Rosmorport recently took delivery of a new non-self-propelled cutter suction dredger (CSD) built by Stroyliderplus.
Nikolay Grichanovsky belongs to the Project FPDG3 series of three CSDs that are designed for use in port and channel waters. Nikolay Rusanov, the lead dredger in the series, was handed over to Rosmoport in 2024.
Ellicott Dredges of Maryland recently delivered a new cutter suction dredger to a US water treatment facility.
The dredger is capable of pumping alum sludge to a dewatering filter press through a discharge pipe.
The dredger is further enhanced by Ellicott's automated operating system. When the dredger reaches a designated limit switch, it automatically reverses direction and returns to the home position, awaiting the next operational command.
The Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot) has taken delivery of a new river dredger built locally by Tsimlyansk Shipbuilding Plant.
As with her earlier sister Pechorsky-501, the new Project Ts490DM1 non-self-propelled cutter suction dredger (CSD) will be operated by Rosmorrechflot while ownership will remain with State Transport Leasing Company.
Ellicott Dredges of Maryland recently delivered a new electric remote-controlled dredger to the Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) of Texas.
The dredger is the third to be delivered by Ellicott to the GCA over the past two decades. The vessel will support the operator's terminal and wastewater treatment activities.
Ellicott said the dredger's horizontal auger cutterhead, equipped with liner protection wheels, removes sludge in uniform layers to maintain a consistent bottom profile throughout the dredging process. This method provides greater efficiency and control compared to hanging pump dredges, which often create uneven holes in the sludge bed, complicate tracking, and risk damaging plastic or concrete lagoon liners.
Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (GLDD) formally named its newest Jones Act-compliant trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) in a ceremony in Galveston, Texas, on Thursday, October 23.
Amelia Island was built by Conrad Shipyard in Morgan City, Louisiana, and was delivered to GLDD earlier this year. Design work was undertaken by C-Job Naval Architects based in the Netherlands.