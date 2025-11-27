Marine Projects Vessel News Roundup | November 27 – Focus on dredgers: deliveries in the US and Russia

The Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot) has taken delivery of a new river dredger built locally by Tsimlyansk Shipbuilding Plant.

As with her earlier sister Pechorsky-501, the new Project Ts490DM1 non-self-propelled cutter suction dredger (CSD) will be operated by Rosmorrechflot while ownership will remain with State Transport Leasing Company.