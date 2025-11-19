New dredger delivered to Russian port operator Rosmorport

The CSD has a steel hull, an LOA of 55 metres, a beam of 12.5 metres, a maximum draught of only 2.1 metres, and a maximum dredging depth of 15 metres. The dredging equipment consists of a pump with a dedicated 1,820kW motor, a 500kW cutter, and suction and discharge pipes each with a diameter of 800 mm.

Design work on Nikolay Grichanovsky was completed in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping rules, which include those that cover safe operation at a distance of up to 50 nautical miles from the nearest place of refuge.