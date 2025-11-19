New dredger delivered to Russian port operator Rosmorport
Russian state-owned marine services provider Rosmorport recently took delivery of a new non-self-propelled cutter suction dredger (CSD) built by Stroyliderplus.
Nikolay Grichanovsky belongs to the Project FPDG3 series of three CSDs that are designed for use in port and channel waters. Nikolay Rusanov, the lead dredger in the series, was handed over to Rosmoport in 2024.
The CSD has a steel hull, an LOA of 55 metres, a beam of 12.5 metres, a maximum draught of only 2.1 metres, and a maximum dredging depth of 15 metres. The dredging equipment consists of a pump with a dedicated 1,820kW motor, a 500kW cutter, and suction and discharge pipes each with a diameter of 800 mm.
Design work on Nikolay Grichanovsky was completed in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping rules, which include those that cover safe operation at a distance of up to 50 nautical miles from the nearest place of refuge.