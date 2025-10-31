New maintenance dredger delivered to Russian inland waterway authority

The Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot) has taken delivery of a new river dredger built locally by Tsimlyansk Shipbuilding Plant.
As with her earlier sister Pechorsky-501, the new Project Ts490DM1 non-self-propelled cutter suction dredger (CSD) will be operated by Rosmorrechflot while ownership will remain with State Transport Leasing Company.
The acquisition of the Project Ts490DM1 CSDs is part of a broader initiative by the Russian Government to upgrade the domestic civil water transport sector.
The Project Ts490DM1 CSDs have been designed for extracting hard soil types. This makes the vessels ideal for dredging inland waterways, particularly in maintaining navigable depths in channels and near dams.
The dredger was built according to a domestic project using mainly Russian-manufactured components. The main function of the vessel is the development of soils at depths of between one and 12 meters.
The vessel has an LOA of 65.56 metres, a beam of 10.89 metres, a displacement of 1,005 tonnes, and diesel generators. The drive power of the main pump is 746 kW, and this will permit extraction of soil at a rate of 500 cubic metres per hour.
The CSD will be operated by the Rosmorrechflot office responsible for the Ob-Irtysh basin.