New maintenance dredger delivered to Russian inland waterway authority

The dredger was built according to a domestic project using mainly Russian-manufactured components. The main function of the vessel is the development of soils at depths of between one and 12 meters.

The vessel has an LOA of 65.56 metres, a beam of 10.89 metres, a displacement of 1,005 tonnes, and diesel generators. The drive power of the main pump is 746 kW, and this will permit extraction of soil at a rate of 500 cubic metres per hour.

The CSD will be operated by the Rosmorrechflot office responsible for the Ob-Irtysh basin.