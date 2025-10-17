VESSEL REVIEW | Pechorsky-501 – Suction dredger for depth maintenance in Russian inland waters

The Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot) has placed a new river dredger into service.

Pechorsky-501 (Печорский-501) belongs to the Project Ts490DM1 series of non-self-propelled cutter suction dredgers (CSDs) designed for extracting hard soil types. This makes the vessels ideal for dredging inland waterways, particularly in maintaining navigable depths in channels and near dams.