Fishing Vessel News Roundup | September 23 – Norwegian farm support boats, Russian crabber and Canadian Arctic trawler

New fish farm workboats have been delivered to two separate operators in Norway while a third is still under construction in Poland. A crabber/trawler for a Russian owner has begun undergoing sea trials. Lastly, a trawler designed for operation in the Canadian Arctic has been launched into the water for the first time.
Norway's Moen Marin recently took delivery of the first of two fish farm support workboats in a series ordered by the company from Jianglong Shipbuilding of China in 2023.
The newbuild boasts a catamaran design, steel and aluminium construction, an LOA of 21 metres, a beam of 12 metres, a depth of 5.1 metres, a hybrid propulsion system, and single-person cabin accommodation for up to six crewmembers.
Norwegian aquaculture company Trident Aqua Services has formally named its newest fish farm workboat.
FSV Scotia was delivered in May 2025 and has since been working in support of Mowi Scotland. Trident said the vessel has completed a successful introduction phase and that feedback on both efficiency and fish quality has been very positive.
Freire Shipyard in Spain has floated out a new freezer trawler ordered by Canadian seafood company Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries Corporation (QFC).
Upon completion, Saputi II will have a length of 79 metres, a beam of 17 metres, and hold space for 800 tonnes of shrimp or 1,200 tonnes of turbot. The trawler has been built with heavy ice-class and was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk for operation in severe climatic conditions in Baffin Bay in the Arctic.
Vostochnaya Verf, a company under Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation, has begun conducting sea trials of a new crab fishing vessel.
Aurum belongs to the Project 03141 series of crab fishing vessels that are also capable of shrimp trawling and that may be configured to undertake longline fishing if needed.
Norwegian operator Tronds Marine Service will put a new hybrid workboat into service in 2026 upon completion of its construction in Poland.
The completed vessel will have an LOA of 28.7 metres, six single cabins, two double cabins, three deck cranes, and a 1,445kWh battery pack. The propulsion will deliver a bollard pull of 20 tons.
Tronds Marine Service will be responsible for the management and operation of the vessel, including technical management and crew. The vessel will have a crew of eight on rotation and will be chartered by salmon farming company Alsaker Fjordbruk, which will operate it within its business area.