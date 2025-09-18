Moen Marin welcomes first fish farm workboat in series

Norway's Moen Marin recently took delivery of the first of two fish farm support workboats in a series ordered by the company from Jianglong Shipbuilding of China in 2023.
The newbuild boasts a catamaran design, steel and aluminium construction, an LOA of 21 metres, a beam of 12 metres, a depth of 5.1 metres, a hybrid propulsion system, and single-person cabin accommodation for up to six crewmembers.
The aft deck has a total area of approximately 150 square metres and will be capable of transporting assorted payloads of up to 80 tons. The propulsion system consisting of two Danfoss Editron 575kW permanent magnet motors, two Helseth propellers and a 1,128kWh battery pack can meanwhile deliver a bollard pull of approximately 20 tonnes and a top speed of 11 knots when not carrying cargo.
The vessel was built to be able to withstand low temperatures, making it suitable for operation in remote fish farm sites found in higher latitudes.