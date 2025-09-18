Moen Marin welcomes first fish farm workboat in series

Norway's Moen Marin recently took delivery of the first of two fish farm support workboats in a series ordered by the company from Jianglong Shipbuilding of China in 2023.

The newbuild boasts a catamaran design, steel and aluminium construction, an LOA of 21 metres, a beam of 12 metres, a depth of 5.1 metres, a hybrid propulsion system, and single-person cabin accommodation for up to six crewmembers.