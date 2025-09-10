New Russian ice-capable crabber/trawler sails out for sea trials

Vostochnaya Verf, a company under Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation, has begun conducting sea trials of a new crab fishing vessel.
Aurum belongs to the Project 03141 series of crab fishing vessels that are also capable of shrimp trawling and that may be configured to undertake longline fishing if needed.
Vostochnaya Verf had earlier delivered Puma, a vessel from the same series, to a local operator in 2024.
Like her sisters, Aurum has an LOA of 63.27 metres, a beam of 10.6 metres, a depth of 4.6 metres, a draught of four metres, a gross tonnage of 1,048, and accommodation for 21 crewmembers. A diesel engine with a rated output of over 1,600 kW will drive a controllable-pitch propeller to enable the vessel to reach speeds of up to 14 knots.
The fishing equipment will consist of two cranes for lifting pots out of the water and offloading at port. Catch will be stored in 15 RSW tanks with a total capacity of 346 cubic metres.
The vessel will also feature a desalination plant that can produce up to three cubic metres of freshwater per day.
Aurum is scheduled for delivery in November 2025.