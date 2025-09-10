New Russian ice-capable crabber/trawler sails out for sea trials

Vostochnaya Verf had earlier delivered Puma, a vessel from the same series, to a local operator in 2024.

Like her sisters, Aurum has an LOA of 63.27 metres, a beam of 10.6 metres, a depth of 4.6 metres, a draught of four metres, a gross tonnage of 1,048, and accommodation for 21 crewmembers. A diesel engine with a rated output of over 1,600 kW will drive a controllable-pitch propeller to enable the vessel to reach speeds of up to 14 knots.