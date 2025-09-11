Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries' newest freezer trawler hits the water

Saputi II will also boast increased processing capacities with 750 tonnes for shrimp and 1,100 tonnes for Greenland halibut, compared to 580 and 900 tonnes, respectively, for QFC's earlier vessel Saputi.

The newer vessel will be equipped with state-of-the-art automated systems to carry out catching, sorting and cooking, freezing and robotic palletising processes. Freire Shipyard said this will maximise the efficiency of work shifts, improve working conditions for the crew, and preserve product freshness.