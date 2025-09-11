Trident Aqua Services names new fish farm workboat

FSV Scotia is based on a design from Norwegian design firm Sirius Design and Integration. Measuring 50 metres long and 12 metres wide, the vessel has an RSW capacity of 500 cubic metres and is equipped with a modern onboard processing plant supplied by Baader. Trident said the processing plant is tailored for gentle and efficient harvesting.

Arild Aasmyr, CEO of Trident Aqua Services, said that the vessel was, "designed and built with a clear focus on fish welfare, biosecurity and maintaining fish quality throughout the harvesting process."