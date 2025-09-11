Trident Aqua Services names new fish farm workboat

Norwegian aquaculture company Trident Aqua Services has formally named its newest fish farm workboat.
FSV Scotia was delivered in May 2025 and has since been working in support of Mowi Scotland. Trident said the vessel has completed a successful introduction phase and that feedback on both efficiency and fish quality has been very positive.
FSV Scotia is based on a design from Norwegian design firm Sirius Design and Integration. Measuring 50 metres long and 12 metres wide, the vessel has an RSW capacity of 500 cubic metres and is equipped with a modern onboard processing plant supplied by Baader. Trident said the processing plant is tailored for gentle and efficient harvesting.
Arild Aasmyr, CEO of Trident Aqua Services, said that the vessel was, "designed and built with a clear focus on fish welfare, biosecurity and maintaining fish quality throughout the harvesting process."
The vessel is powered by two main propulsion units and features Brunvoll tunnel thrusters that ensure enhanced manoeuvrability. The main propellers are driven by electric motors via a reduction gearbox, optimised through variable rpm for efficiency across the power range.
The vessel hull was constructed by Finomar Shipyard in Poland before being outfitted at Fitjar Mekaniske Verksted in Norway.
FSV Scotia is the forth newbuild delivered from Fitjar to Trident Aqua Services, following Aqua Mist, Multi Arctic, and FSV Superior.