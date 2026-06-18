Fishing Vessel News Roundup | June 18 – Norwegian bleeding boat, Russian crabbers and more

Russian shipbuilder Vostochnaya Verf has completed conducting sea trials of a new crab fishing vessel ordered by a local customer.

Itelmen belongs to the Project 03141 series of vessels, which were designed for both crab and shrimp fishing as well as transport of live catch directly to port. The vessels in the series may also be configured for longline fishing if required.

Construction of the vessel was undertaken in compliance with the Ice2 notation of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.