Fishing Vessel News Roundup | June 18 – Norwegian bleeding boat, Russian crabbers and more

Deliveries include a Russian longliner with processing facilities and an ice-capable crab and shrimp boat. Another Russian crab boat has completed sea trials while construction has begun on a bleeding vessel for a Norwegian owner. Lastly, a Norwegian operator has tapped a local yard for a new stern trawler.
Russian shipbuilder Vostochnaya Verf has completed conducting sea trials of a new crab fishing vessel ordered by a local customer.
Itelmen belongs to the Project 03141 series of vessels, which were designed for both crab and shrimp fishing as well as transport of live catch directly to port. The vessels in the series may also be configured for longline fishing if required.
Construction of the vessel was undertaken in compliance with the Ice2 notation of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.
Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has been awarded a contract for the design and construction of a new stern trawler for local fishing company Rosund Drift.
The vessel will utilise an existing stern trawler design. Examples of the design are already in operation with a number of other Norwegian fishing companies.
The vessel will be optimised for both semi-pelagic and bottom-trawling operations, ensuring gentle fish handling, high product quality, and reduced environmental impact.
A crab boat recently delivered to Russian fishing company TRK has departed for the Sea of Okhotsk for her first operational voyage with her new owner.
Built by Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard, Bukhta Natal'i (Бухта Натальи) belongs to the Project CCa5712LS series of crab fishing vessels, examples of which have been operating with various Russian owners since 2022.
The newbuild has an LOA of 57.7 metres, a moulded beam of 12.6 metres, a maximum draught of 4.84 metres, a depth of 7.5 metres, a deadweight of approximately 950, a gross tonnage of 1,550, and accommodation for 24 crewmembers.
Russian fishing company Globus has taken delivery of a new freezer longliner built by United Shipbuilding Corporation's Severnaya Verf division.
Marlin (Марлин) is the second vessel under the Project MT1112XL series of freezer longliners designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Marin Teknikk. Gandvik-1, the first example in the series, was delivered to Russian fishing company Virma in 2025.
The 59-metre vessel is fitted with an automatic bottom longline system capable of catching select species and avoiding juvenile fish, a freezer hold with two layers of concrete and capacity for 500 tonnes, and a factory with a rated daily processing capacity of 25 tonnes of frozen fillets, canned liver, and other products.
Spain's Freire Shipyard has laid the keel of a new bleeding and transport vessel ordered by Norwegian salmon harvester Napier.
Freire Shipyard said the Salt Ship-designed Tauriko will be the largest harvesting vessel of her kind within the aquaculture sector upon her delivery in 2027.
The vessel will have an overall length of 83.9 metres, a beam of 15.8 metres, a draught of 5.3 metres, and a speed of 17 knots. The propulsion arrangement will consist of a 5,200kW diesel engine and a 2,000kW/1,500KW shaft generator.