Norwegian fishing company Rosund Drift taps local yard for new trawler

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has been awarded a contract for the design and construction of a new stern trawler for local fishing company Rosund Drift.
The vessel will utilise an existing stern trawler design. Examples of the design are already in operation with a number of other Norwegian fishing companies.
The vessel will be optimised for both semi-pelagic and bottom-trawling operations, ensuring gentle fish handling, high product quality, and reduced environmental impact.
The trawler will feature advanced hybrid propulsion and energy systems designed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Onboard capabilities will include flexible storage solutions and ensilage tanks for biomass processing, ensuring full utilisation of marine resources, and a shrimp processing plant with steaming.
The new trawler will have a length of approximately 80.4 metres and a beam of 16.7 meters, with an ice-strengthened hull. It will be equipped with Vard Electro’s integrated SeaQ solutions, including a SeaQ energy storage system and a fully integrated energy management system.
The vessel will be fitted with a state-of-the-art bridge system and advanced deck handling equipment, ensuring safe operations even in harsh conditions. Modern accommodation areas will be designed to ensure high standards of comfort, safety and crew welfare, including well-equipped living and recreational spaces onboard.
The hull will be produced at Vard Shipyards Romania while the outfitting, commissioning and delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2028 at Vard Brattvaag in Norway.