Norwegian fishing company Rosund Drift taps local yard for new trawler

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has been awarded a contract for the design and construction of a new stern trawler for local fishing company Rosund Drift.

The vessel will utilise an existing stern trawler design. Examples of the design are already in operation with a number of other Norwegian fishing companies.

The vessel will be optimised for both semi-pelagic and bottom-trawling operations, ensuring gentle fish handling, high product quality, and reduced environmental impact.