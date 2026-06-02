Spanish yard lays keel of new salmon bleeding boat

Spain's Freire Shipyard has laid the keel of a new bleeding and transport vessel ordered by Norwegian salmon harvester Napier.

Freire Shipyard said the Salt Ship-designed Tauriko will be the largest harvesting vessel of her kind within the aquaculture sector upon her delivery in 2027.

The vessel will have an overall length of 83.9 metres, a beam of 15.8 metres, a draught of 5.3 metres, and a speed of 17 knots. The propulsion arrangement will consist of a 5,200kW diesel engine and a 2,000kW/1,500KW shaft generator.