Spanish yard lays keel of new salmon bleeding boat

Spain's Freire Shipyard has laid the keel of a new bleeding and transport vessel ordered by Norwegian salmon harvester Napier.
Freire Shipyard said the Salt Ship-designed Tauriko will be the largest harvesting vessel of her kind within the aquaculture sector upon her delivery in 2027.
The vessel will have an overall length of 83.9 metres, a beam of 15.8 metres, a draught of 5.3 metres, and a speed of 17 knots. The propulsion arrangement will consist of a 5,200kW diesel engine and a 2,000kW/1,500KW shaft generator.
The vessel will also feature two fixed-pitch manoeuvring thrusters at the bow and stern, as well as accommodation for 17 people on board. The vessel will be equipped with an advanced and tailored process plant with an effective unloading system, ensuring optimal fish welfare and product quality delivered ashore.
The vessel will have a salmon processing capacity of about 200 tonnes per hour and will be able to transport up to 750 tonnes of fish in her tanks. She will also incorporate eight processing units capable of handling up to 36,000 fish per hour, together with bleeding, grading and chilled seawater storage systems, as well as ozone technology.
Tauriko will comply with IMO Tier III NOx emission regulations and will be classed by DNV.