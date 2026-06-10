New Russian crab boat begins operational sailings in Sea of Okhotsk

A crab boat recently delivered to Russian fishing company TRK has departed for the Sea of Okhotsk for her first operational voyage with her new owner.

Built by Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard, Bukhta Natal'i (Бухта Натальи) belongs to the Project CCa5712LS series of crab fishing vessels, examples of which have been operating with various Russian owners since 2022.

The newbuild has an LOA of 57.7 metres, a moulded beam of 12.6 metres, a maximum draught of 4.84 metres, a depth of 7.5 metres, a deadweight of approximately 950, a gross tonnage of 1,550, and accommodation for 24 crewmembers.