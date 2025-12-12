Fishing Vessel News Roundup | December 12 – European fish farm service vessels, Canadian electric lobster boat project and more

Deliveries include a Russian crab fishing vessel and two aquaculture workboats for operators in Norway and Scotland. A new Russian trawler has begun undergoing sea trials. Lastly, funding has been secured for the development of an electric lobster boat for a Canadian First Nations shipowner.
The Russian Crab Group of Companies recently placed a new crab fishing vessel into service.
Alexander Sapozhnikov belongs to a series of crab fishing vessels built by Onega Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant. Examples of the series have been in service with the Russian Crab Group since 2024.
Norwegian aquaculture support specialist the FSV Group recently added a new hybrid-powered workboat to its fleet.
Multi Installer was built by Sletta Verft to perform numerous roles including towing, freight transport, and maintenance in support of fish farm operators. Design work was provided by Solstrand Trading.
The newbuild is a sister vessel of Multi Arctic, which FSV acquired in 2023 following completion at Fitjar Mekaniske Verksted.
Russia's Admiralty Shipyards, a division of United Shipbuilding Corporation, has begun conducting factory sea trials of a new trawler ordered by local owner Russian Fishery Company.
Kapitan Yunak is the fifth of ten Project ST192 series of all-steel trawlers developed jointly by Russia's Marine Engineering Bureau and Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping IA Super and Ice3 rules.
Canada's Ocean Supercluster (OSC), a collaboration of Canadian maritime industries, has awarded CA$4.4 million (US$3.2 million) to the Membertou First Nation of Nova Scotia for the development of an electric lobster boat demonstrator.
OSC said the project will introduce Canada’s first electric, zero-emission fishing vessel designed specifically for commercial use.
The project is led by the Membertou First Nation in partnership with Halifax-based companies Allswater Marine, Oceans North and BlueGrid. OSC will invest CA$1.5 million (US$1.1 million) in the project, while the balance of funding will come from the project partners.
Scottish aquaculture support company Inverlussa Marine Services has taken delivery of a new fish farm workboat built locally by Macduff Shipyards.
Naomi Jennifer is the 23rd vessel to join Inverlussa's current active fleet. She was designed by Macduff Ship Design to meet high environmental and operational standards.