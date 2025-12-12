Fishing Vessel News Roundup | December 12 – European fish farm service vessels, Canadian electric lobster boat project and more

Canada's Ocean Supercluster (OSC), a collaboration of Canadian maritime industries, has awarded CA$4.4 million (US$3.2 million) to the Membertou First Nation of Nova Scotia for the development of an electric lobster boat demonstrator.

OSC said the project will introduce Canada’s first electric, zero-emission fishing vessel designed specifically for commercial use.

The project is led by the Membertou First Nation in partnership with Halifax-based companies Allswater Marine, Oceans North and BlueGrid. OSC will invest CA$1.5 million (US$1.1 million) in the project, while the balance of funding will come from the project partners.