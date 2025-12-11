Russian Crab Group places new vessel into service

The Russian Crab Group of Companies recently placed a new crab fishing vessel into service.
Alexander Sapozhnikov belongs to a series of crab fishing vessels built by Onega Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant. Examples of the series have been in service with the Russian Crab Group since 2024.
Like her earlier sisters, Alexander Sapozhnikov has an LOA of 57.7 metres, a moulded beam of 12.6 metres, a maximum draught of 4.84 metres, a depth of 7.5 metres, a deadweight of approximately 950, a gross tonnage of 1,550, and accommodation for 24 crewmembers.
The propulsion arrangement consists of a 1,620kW main engine, a 400kW bow thruster, two 544kW generators, and a 92kW emergency generator. The propulsion allows the vessel to reach speeds of up to 12.6 knots, whilst more economical cruising will yield an endurance of 40 days, allowing the crew to maximise catch on each trip to satisfy quotas more efficiently.
The vessel is equipped for trapping and storage of live crab in nine RSW tanks with a total volume of 640 cubic metres to allow the transport of between 110 and 120 tonnes of catch.
Alexander Sapozhnikov was designed in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping rules. The vessel's main operating areas will encompass the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk.