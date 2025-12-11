Russian Crab Group places new vessel into service

Like her earlier sisters, Alexander Sapozhnikov has an LOA of 57.7 metres, a moulded beam of 12.6 metres, a maximum draught of 4.84 metres, a depth of 7.5 metres, a deadweight of approximately 950, a gross tonnage of 1,550, and accommodation for 24 crewmembers.

The propulsion arrangement consists of a 1,620kW main engine, a 400kW bow thruster, two 544kW generators, and a 92kW emergency generator. The propulsion allows the vessel to reach speeds of up to 12.6 knots, whilst more economical cruising will yield an endurance of 40 days, allowing the crew to maximise catch on each trip to satisfy quotas more efficiently.