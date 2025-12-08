Inverlussa Marine Services acquires new hybrid workboat

Scottish aquaculture support company Inverlussa Marine Services has taken delivery of a new fish farm workboat built locally by Macduff Shipyards.
Naomi Jennifer is the 23rd vessel to join Inverlussa's current active fleet. She was designed by Macduff Ship Design to meet high environmental and operational standards.
The vessel is powered by IMO Tier III-compliant engines and a hybrid battery system that can help reduce fuel consumption during regular operations. SHM Solutions provided her deck equipment, which includes two HS.Marine cranes.
Operations on the aft deck can be directly monitored from the wheelhouse, which boasts unobstructed all-round visibility.
The crew spaces include five single cabins with en suite sanitary facilities and a mess.
According to Inverlussa, Naomi Jennifer was developed in response to the increasing need for handling larger and heavier equipment at fish farms, hence the incorporation of two heavy duty cranes and hybrid propulsion that can deliver a high bollard pull.