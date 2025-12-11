Hybrid fish farm workboat delivered to Norway's FSV

The 27- by 12-metre is fitted with a 1,000kWh battery pack. The use of battery power means the vessel will have a significantly lower environmental impact, thus helping preserve the sensitive areas where many of Norway's offshore fish farms are located.

Up to 190 cubic metres of assorted cargo can be carried on the open aft deck. Loading and unloading are accomplished with the aid of two deck cranes provided by HS.Marine.

The wheelhouse benefits from a full 360 degrees of visibility, allowing the crew to also oversee operations on the aft deck via a dedicated rearward-facing control station.