Factory sea trials begin for Russian Fishery Company's newest trawler

The vessel will be used for pelagic trawling of Alaska pollock and herring in the Bering Sea, the Sea of Okhotsk, and adjacent Far East waters. It is designed to yield an annual catch totalling more than 60,000 tonnes, a productivity level more than twice that of the existing vessels of the Far East fishing fleet.

Kapitan Yunak has a length of 108.2 metres, a moulded beam of 21 metres, a draught of eight metres, a displacement of 13,500 tonnes, berthing spaces and an onboard hospital for 155 crewmembers, and a fish hold with a capacity for 5,620 metres.

All ten Project ST192 trawlers are scheduled to be delivered by 2027.