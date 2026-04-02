Fishing Vessel News Roundup | April 2 – Russian crab boat deliveries, Norwegian feed barge order and more

Recent deliveries include two crab fishing vessels for Russian owners and a large wellboat for operation in Scotland. A Norwegian customer has placed an order for a new fish farm service workboat. Lastly, a newly awarded contract calls for the construction of new concrete feed barges.
Norwegian aquaculture service specialist Charvest has selected local boatbuilder Salthammer Båtbyggeri for the construction of a new hybrid service vessel for fish farm operations.
The vessel will be the third to be built by Salthammer Båtbyggeri for the same customer. Her construction will take place in Vestnes and her delivery is scheduled for September 2027.
Based on an existing design from Tomra Engineering, the vessel will have an LOA of 21.2 metres and a beam of 12 metres. The design has been adapted to meet Charvest’s operational requirements for modern fish farm support services.
Norwegian aquaculture support company Trident Aqua Services formally named its newest wellboat in a ceremony on Saturday, March 21.
Designed by Salt Ship Design and delivered from Sefine Shipyard in Turkey in December 2025, Inter Alba has successfully completed her first work period, performing combined freshwater and delousing treatment.
Trident Aqua said that, with a well capacity of approximately 6,500 cubic metres, Inter Alba is currently the largest wellboat operating in Scotland. Three wells have been fitted to ensure better control on the total load.
Russia's Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard has completed construction of a new crab fishing vessel ordered by local seafood company TRK.
Bukhta Natal'i belongs to the Project CCa5712LS series of crab fishing vessels, examples of which have been operating with various Russian owners since 2022.
The newbuild has an LOA of 57.7 metres, a moulded beam of 12.6 metres, a maximum draught of 4.84 metres, a depth of 7.5 metres, a deadweight of approximately 950, a gross tonnage of 1,550, and accommodation for 24 crewmembers.
A new crab fishing vessel has been delivered to a seafood company operating in Russian Far Eastern waters.
Senten (Сентен) belongs to the Project 03141 series of vessels, which were designed for both crab and shrimp fishing as well as transport of live catch directly to port, though these may also be configured for longline fishing if required.
Construction of Senten was undertaken by the Amur Shipyard division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation in compliance with the Ice2 notation of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.
AKVA Group has entered into a strategic partnership with DOKK Husøy for the supply of concrete feed barges to the aquaculture industry. DOKK Husøy is described as having produced and delivered more than 40 concrete barges for various clients over the past six years.
The supplier is based at Husøy in the municipality of Karmøy, Rogaland, and will serve as a key collaborator for AKVA Group within the concrete segment.
Chief Operating Officer Erlend Røed Gundersen explained, “Concrete represents a growing share of the total market, and this partnership better equips us to offer customers what they actually demand – regardless of material choice.”