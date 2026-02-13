Aquaculture

AKVA Group enters into strategic partnership for concrete feed barges

Visualisation of the concrete barge AKVA DH
Visualisation of the concrete barge AKVA DHDOKK Husøy
AKVA Group has entered into a strategic partnership with DOKK Husøy for the supply of concrete feed barges to the aquaculture industry. DOKK Husøy is described as having produced and delivered more than 40 concrete barges for various clients over the past six years.

The supplier is based at Husøy in the municipality of Karmøy, Rogaland, and will serve as a key collaborator for AKVA Group within the concrete segment.

Chief Operating Officer Erlend Røed Gundersen explained, “Concrete represents a growing share of the total market, and this partnership better equips us to offer customers what they actually demand – regardless of material choice.”

The agreement primarily covers the Nordic region and Scotland and enables the group to offer complete barge setups in both steel and concrete. AKVA Group mentioned that this provides increased flexibility for farmers operating under different site conditions and operational requirements.

AKVA Group has traditionally supplied steel barges but now identifies a requirement to expand its offering into other materials. 

