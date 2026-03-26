Norway's Charvest selects local yard for new fish farm service vessel

Norwegian aquaculture service specialist Charvest has selected local boatbuilder Salthammer Båtbyggeri for the construction of a new hybrid service vessel for fish farm operations.

The vessel will be the third to be built by Salthammer Båtbyggeri for the same customer. Her construction will take place in Vestnes and her delivery is scheduled for September 2027.

Based on an existing design from Tomra Engineering, the vessel will have an LOA of 21.2 metres and a beam of 12 metres. The design has been adapted to meet Charvest’s operational requirements for modern fish farm support services.