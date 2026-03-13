New crab boat to be operated in Far Eastern Russia

A new crab fishing vessel has been delivered to a seafood company operating in Russian Far Eastern waters.

Senten (Сентен) belongs to the Project 03141 series of vessels, which were designed for both crab and shrimp fishing as well as transport of live catch directly to port, though these may also be configured for longline fishing if required.

Construction of Senten was undertaken by the Amur Shipyard division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation in compliance with the Ice2 notation of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.