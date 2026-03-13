New crab boat to be operated in Far Eastern Russia

A new crab fishing vessel has been delivered to a seafood company operating in Russian Far Eastern waters.
Senten (Сентен) belongs to the Project 03141 series of vessels, which were designed for both crab and shrimp fishing as well as transport of live catch directly to port, though these may also be configured for longline fishing if required.
Construction of Senten was undertaken by the Amur Shipyard division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation in compliance with the Ice2 notation of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.
The newbuild has an LOA of 63.27 metres, a beam of 10.6 metres, a depth of 4.6 metres, a draught of four metres, a gross tonnage of 1,048, and accommodation for 21 crewmembers.
A diesel engine with a rated output of 1,618 kW at 310 rpm drives a controllable-pitch propeller to enable the vessel to reach speeds of up to 14 knots or stay out at sea for 45 days.
The fishing equipment will consist of two cranes for lifting pots out of the water and offloading at port. Catch will be stored in 15 tanks with a total capacity of 346.7 cubic metres of seawater maintained at temperatures of between zero and two degrees Celsius.