Trident Aqua Services christens new large wellboat

The vessel features a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system with a 1,000kWh battery pack, which Trident Aqua said can significantly reduce fuel consumption when used in combination with a heat recovery system and other efficiency-enhancing systems.

The vessel's fish handling system was delivered by MMC First Process and includes an FLS delousing system. A full fish pen with a capacity of 600 tonnes can be loaded onto the vessel in minutes, while a stripping system will remove CO2 from the water, thereby allowing the water to be easily chilled and able to hold live fish for significantly longer periods.

She is also equipped with a freshwater production system capable of producing 15,000 cubic metres per day, thanks to a large-scale reverse osmosis plant supplied by Peter Taboada.