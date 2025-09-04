Unmanned Craft News Roundup | September 4 – New ASVs and UUVs for defence applications in US and Europe

American technology and shipbuilding company Blue Water Autonomy has announced $50 million in Series A funding to build and deploy its first long-range, full-sized autonomous ship next year. The funding round was led by venture capital firm GV, with all existing investors also participating. The new financing brings the company's total funding raised to $64 million.

The company is designing and building what it described as “highly producible” unmanned ships for the US Navy. Blue Water said the new funding will allow the company to advance its work, having already completed successful on-water engineering tests and started acquiring long-lead material from more than fifty selected suppliers since its seed round in April 2025.