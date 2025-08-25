UK-German JV to develop autonomous craft for military and civilian use
UK unmanned systems specialist the Kraken Technology Group and German shipbuilder NVL have formed a new joint venture with the objective of developing unmanned platforms of various sizes for both military and civilian applications.
The joint venture intends to rapidly scale up manufacturing capacities for autonomous surface vehicles (ASVs) at NVL’s shipyard Blohm and Voss in Hamburg on top of the already existing capacities in the UK to provide a range of products to the German and European market.
Through this joint venture, NVL will expand its capabilities as a shipbuilder and system integrator, specialising in the construction of complex naval vessels to include interaction between manned naval vessels and autonomous unmanned platforms.
NVL recently invested in the Kraken Technology Group and has secured options to invest in a further round planned for the fourth quarter of 2025.
NVL will offer complete solutions consisting of manned naval vessels in combination with autonomous and individually configurable deployment systems provided by the joint venture between NVL and Kraken.
Manufacturing of the ASVs is anticipated to begin as soon as Q4 2025.
"The joint venture with Kraken offers us the opportunity to rapidly react to the latest requirements of our customers and to provide market-ready autonomous systems quickly and in high volumes," said Tim Wagner, CEO of NVL.
“At the same time, by taking this step, we are expanding our role as a pioneer in the development of manned/unmanned teaming concepts and are creating the right conditions for launching additional innovative solutions in this field. This also includes, for instance, our design concepts for the naval tender vessel NTV 130 as a drone mothership that could succeed the six tender vessels (the Elbe-class) currently operated by the German Navy.”
“Working with NVL will allow exponential scaling of production and supply chain to meet growing threats through deployment of high-performance, multi-role, mass capabilities across our seas,” said Mal Crease, CEO of the Kraken Technology Group.