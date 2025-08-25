UK-German JV to develop autonomous craft for military and civilian use

UK unmanned systems specialist the Kraken Technology Group and German shipbuilder NVL have formed a new joint venture with the objective of developing unmanned platforms of various sizes for both military and civilian applications.

The joint venture intends to rapidly scale up manufacturing capacities for autonomous surface vehicles (ASVs) at NVL’s shipyard Blohm and Voss in Hamburg on top of the already existing capacities in the UK to provide a range of products to the German and European market.