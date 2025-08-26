Keel laid for new multi-mission autonomous craft
US-based unmanned systems specialist Saronic Technologies recently laid the keel of a new 150-foot (46-metre) autonomous surface vehicle (ASV) at its recently acquired shipyard in Franklin, Louisiana.
Saronic said the keel-laying marks the official start of production for a new class of fully autonomous ships that will enhance maritime operations for the US, its allies, and commercial customers around the world.
Earlier this year, Saronic acquired the Franklin shipyard — formerly operated by Gulf Craft — as the central hub for the prototyping and rapid manufacture of 150-foot-long and larger ASVs at scale.
Since then, the company has doubled the shipyard's workforce, made investments in infrastructure, and begun modernising the facility to enable high-volume autonomous shipbuilding.
Saronic said the ASV is the first vessel of its size designed from the keel up to be fully autonomous. Upon completion, it will be able to support a range of missions and operational needs, offering a payload capacity of 40 tonnes and the ability to travel up to 3,500 nautical miles or loiter for more than 30 days.
In the coming months, Saronic plans to continue to grow its operations and advance toward the full-scale delivery of 150-foot ASVs.