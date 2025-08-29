Saab to develop large uncrewed submarine for Sweden's FMV
Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to develop a concept for a larger uncrewed underwater vehicle, known as a large uncrewed undersea vehicle (LUUV). The order value for the project amounts to SEK60 million ($5.8 million).
As the prime contractor, Saab will be responsible for the design, construction, and testing of the new vehicle. The project's goal is to develop an advanced system that is adapted to current and future challenges in the undersea domain. Saab's autonomous control system will be integrated into the LUUV's systems, with the first sea trials planned for the summer of 2026.
In a statement, Saab said the LUUV is being developed to address the need to monitor and map seabed infrastructure and to detect and deter undersea threats. It will also serve as a sensor platform and a decision support tool for operators. The company has specified that the vehicle will not be designed to carry weapons in this first phase of the project.
Mats Wicksell, head of Saab's business area Kockums, stated that the project allows for the rapid development of an advanced system and will create, “innovative solutions that can bring significant progress in underwater technology.”