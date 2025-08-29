Saab to develop large uncrewed submarine for Sweden's FMV

Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to develop a concept for a larger uncrewed underwater vehicle, known as a large uncrewed undersea vehicle (LUUV). The order value for the project amounts to SEK60 million ($5.8 million).

As the prime contractor, Saab will be responsible for the design, construction, and testing of the new vehicle. The project's goal is to develop an advanced system that is adapted to current and future challenges in the undersea domain. Saab's autonomous control system will be integrated into the LUUV's systems, with the first sea trials planned for the summer of 2026.