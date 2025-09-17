Unmanned, Robotics & AI

Unmanned Craft News Roundup | September 18 – Turkish and US naval USVs, Norwegian operator's new coastal survey craft and more

An armed USV has completed undergoing live-fire trials in Turkey while a Norwegian survey specialist recently welcomed two new coastal craft to its fleet. Development meanwhile continues on a hydrographic survey USV for operation in Europe, a drone-based missile defence platform, and a new type of AI-enabled vehicle for US military applications.

Turkish-built armed USV completes live-fire trials

Sancar during the live-fire trials
Turkish defence company Havelsan, in collaboration with the Turkish Navy, has completed conducting live-fire trials of the armed unmanned surface vehicle (USV) Sancar.

Havelsan said the trials were held in the Sea of Marmara and validated the USV’s ability to accurately engage targets with its stabilised weapon system mounting a 12.7mm machine gun.

Nordic USV expands fleet with two additional survey craft

Kuling
UK-based HydroSurv Unmanned Survey has confirmed the build and phased delivery of two additional hybrid unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) to Nordic USV in Norway.

The expansion will see two aluminium-hulled USVs, named Kuling and Storm, join the Nordic USV fleet to support autonomous survey operations along Norway’s coastline.

Subsea Europe Services enters USV market with new all-electric vessel

Render of Subsea Europe Services' new USV
German marine technology provider Subsea Europe Services (SES) has entered the uncrewed surface vessel (USV) market with the launch of its first in-house developed platform.

The four-metre, all-electric vessel is scheduled to enter service in early 2026. The new USV is purpose-built for hydrographic surveys, environmental monitoring, and offshore asset inspection.

Thales and Autonomous Devices to develop electronic warfare drone for naval use

French defence supplier Thales and UK company Autonomous Devices have announced an agreement to jointly develop a drone-based electronic warfare solution for naval and land forces.

Under the partnership, Thales will draw on its electronic warfare expertise to develop a payload capable of performing both electronic support, to detect and identify threats, and electronic attack, such as jamming.

HII unveils new AI-enabled family of unmanned surface vessels

Concept render of Romulus 190 USV
US shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has introduced a new modular, AI-enabled family of unmanned surface vessels (USV).

The new vessels are powered by HII’s autonomous control system software suite and are designed to meet the current and emerging requirements of the US Navy, US Marine Corps, and allied forces.

