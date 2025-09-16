Turkish-built armed USV completes live-fire trials

Turkish defence company Havelsan, in collaboration with the Turkish Navy, has completed conducting live-fire trials of the armed unmanned surface vehicle (USV) Sancar.
Havelsan said the trials were held in the Sea of Marmara and validated the USV’s ability to accurately engage targets with its stabilised weapon system mounting a 12.7mm machine gun.
The USV is fully integrated with the latest version of Havelsan's proprietary combat management system, which also features mine detection and autonomous mission execution functions.
Havelsan said that, thanks to its open architecture, the USV can be quickly adapted to different mission requirements. In place of the remote controlled 12.7mm machine gun, the craft can be fitted with guided missiles, sonar, and mine countermeasures systems.
Delivered in 2022, Sancar was developed by Havelsan in cooperation with Turkey's Yonca Shipyard as part of a Turkish defence industry initiative to expand indigenous production of weapon systems to reduce dependence on overseas manufacture.
The USV will also perform missions such as reconnaissance, surveillance, surface warfare, harbour protection, patrol, and search and rescue.