Nordic USV expands fleet with two additional survey craft

UK-based HydroSurv Unmanned Survey has confirmed the build and phased delivery of two additional hybrid unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) to Nordic USV in Norway.
The expansion will see two aluminium-hulled USVs, named Kuling and Storm, join the Nordic USV fleet to support autonomous survey operations along Norway’s coastline.
HydroSurv has commenced on-water trials for Kuling, the second USV in the fleet. Once complete, the vessel will be transported to Bergen, Norway.
The third platform, Storm, is now in final production stages and will follow in delivery shortly thereafter.
Along with the earlier Bris, which is operated by Nordic USV under a 60-month lease agreement, the expanded fleet will allow Nordic USV to respond to growing demand for scalable survey operations throughout Norway’s coastal and fjord waters.
All three USVs have been purpose-built for low-emission hydrographic, geophysical, and oceanographic survey tasks, particularly in complex or remote nearshore environments.
Each craft is powered by two rim-driven electric thrusters configured in a counter-rotating setup with independent steering. This arrangement provides excellent low-speed control and minimises thruster saturation at transit speeds.