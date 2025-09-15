Nordic USV expands fleet with two additional survey craft

HydroSurv has commenced on-water trials for Kuling, the second USV in the fleet. Once complete, the vessel will be transported to Bergen, Norway.

The third platform, Storm, is now in final production stages and will follow in delivery shortly thereafter.

Along with the earlier Bris, which is operated by Nordic USV under a 60-month lease agreement, the expanded fleet will allow Nordic USV to respond to growing demand for scalable survey operations throughout Norway’s coastal and fjord waters.