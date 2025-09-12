Subsea Europe Services enters USV market with new all-electric vessel

German marine technology provider Subsea Europe Services (SES) has entered the uncrewed surface vessel (USV) market with the launch of its first in-house developed platform.
The four-metre, all-electric vessel is scheduled to enter service in early 2026. The new USV is purpose-built for hydrographic surveys, environmental monitoring, and offshore asset inspection.
According to the company, the vessel will allow operators to cut survey costs, reduce risk to personnel, and expand access to areas where traditional crewed survey vessels are impractical or too expensive.
SES added that the battery-powered propulsion system enables safe and compliant operation in environmentally sensitive zones.
The company stated it has drawn on years of experience operating third-party USVs to develop a platform that directly addresses customer needs.
It highlighted that payload integration and sensor management are simplified through the company’s proprietary "plug and sail" hardware backbone, which ensures the smooth installation of a wide range of survey and inspection sensors.