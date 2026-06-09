Unmanned Craft News Roundup | June 9 – American USV projects plus European UUV collaboration

Kongsberg and underwater defence technology company Drass have formed a partnership with the aim of developing unmanned vessels and related systems for defence applications.

Espen Henriksen, Senior Vice President Uncrewed Platforms at Kongsberg, said the two companies' goal is to develop scalable and interoperable underwater systems that can meet changing operational and defence needs.

The systems to be developed by the partners will include unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance solutions, and manned-unmanned teaming.