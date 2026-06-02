US firm floats out multi-role USV prototype

US unmanned systems manufacturer Saronic Technologies has launched a new medium unmanned surface vehicle (MUSV) at its Franklin, Louisiana facilities.

The craft is the first example of a series of MUSVs capable of long-endurance navigation. The vessel can be operated either remotely or autonomously.

Upon completion, the MUSV will have a range of 5,400 nautical miles, a top speed of just over 25 knots, and a capacity of up to 150 tonnes of assorted payloads including 20-foot and 40-foot ISO containers.