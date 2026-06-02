US firm floats out multi-role USV prototype

US unmanned systems manufacturer Saronic Technologies has launched a new medium unmanned surface vehicle (MUSV) at its Franklin, Louisiana facilities.
The craft is the first example of a series of MUSVs capable of long-endurance navigation. The vessel can be operated either remotely or autonomously.
Upon completion, the MUSV will have a range of 5,400 nautical miles, a top speed of just over 25 knots, and a capacity of up to 150 tonnes of assorted payloads including 20-foot and 40-foot ISO containers.
Due to its modular payload architecture, the craft can be configured to undertake a range of duties such as maritime domain awareness; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; logistical support; and even scientific research.
The MUSV prototype will soon start undergoing on-water trials. Construction has meanwhile begun on the hull of the second MUSV in the series.
Saronic expects to be able to build up to 20 such MUSVs each year at its Franklin facilities following the completion of on-site expansion works before the end of 2026.