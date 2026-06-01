Seven firms selected for US Navy MUSV at-sea demonstrations

The US Department of the Navy has selected seven companies’ entries to advance to the at-sea testing phase of the medium unmanned surface vessel (MUSV) marketplace.

The seven companies selected to participate in the MUSV family of systems development are: Sea Machines Robotics; Leidos; Saronic Technologies; Galliano Marine Services; PacMar Technologies; Birdon; and Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Companies whose MUSV successfully completes the at-sea test will receive US$15 million and will be eligible for follow-on production. At-sea testing will begin next month and should be complete by October 2026.