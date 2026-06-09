Partnership to introduce new line of UUVs, related systems for defence applications

Kongsberg and underwater defence technology company Drass have formed a partnership with the aim of developing unmanned vessels and related systems for defence applications.
Espen Henriksen, Senior Vice President Uncrewed Platforms at Kongsberg, said the two companies' goal is to develop scalable and interoperable underwater systems that can meet changing operational and defence needs.
The systems to be developed by the partners will include unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance solutions, and manned-unmanned teaming.
"Together, we will build on our complementary strengths in unmanned underwater systems and take the next step into the future," Henriksen remarked.
"These jointly developed solutions will create an integration bridge between Drass' compact submarines and manned underwater systems, and Kongsberg’s unmanned surface vehicles and conventional UUVs," added Sergio Cappelletti, Chief Executive Officer of Drass.
"Through this partnership, we are creating a unique operational environment, encompassing the broadest spectrum of assets and technologies for littoral waters and beyond."