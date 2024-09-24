Tug News Roundup | September 24 – New methanol tug for harbour support in Sweden, Dutch electric pusher order and more

Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine has cut the first steel for the construction of six new ASD tugs ordered by Tunisia's Office of the Merchant Marine and Ports (OMMP).

The tugs will all utilise a design developed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. Each vessel will have a length of 28 metres and a bollard pull of 60 tonnes.

The newbuilding contract between OMMP and Med Marine was signed in November 2023.