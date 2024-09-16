Dutch sand transport company orders electric pusher tug
Netherlands-based sand handling and transport specialist ROS has awarded local designer and operator Kotug International a contract for the delivery of a fully electric pusher tug.
The tug will be deployed in combination with barges provided by Jansma Shipping to establish an emission-free sand transport chain between the Maasvlakte and Rotterdam. The tug, in combination with barges, will enable seamless, zero-emission transport of sand, from loading at the Maasvlakte to unloading in Rotterdam, with further distribution via electric trucks.
The fully electric tug developed by Kotug is scheduled for completion in May 2025. The entire emission-free system, from transshipment to final delivery, will be fully operational by August 2025.
Swappable battery containers will supply propulsive power to enable the vessel to cruise at just over six knots. The use of such batteries also eliminates the need for charging infrastructure on board the tug and at the ports along its route.
This approach will also deliver close to 100 per cent uptime as well as help reduce maintenance requirements.