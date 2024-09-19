Rendering of Svitzer's new battery-methanol escort tug
Harbour Tugs and Operation

Svitzer orders battery-methanol tug for operation in Sweden's Gothenburg Port

Danish towage company Svitzer has awarded a contract for the construction of a new battery-methanol escort tug. The vessel will be designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd and will feature a battery supported by dual-fuel methanol engines for backup and range extension.

Svitzer expects the new tug will conduct more than 90 per cent of its operations using its battery-electric powertrain and conduct up to 25 per cent of the company's work in the Port of Gothenburg in Sweden.

Svitzer added that the innovative design will allow the battery-powered tug to operate more efficiently than internal combustion engine-powered tugs of traditional design.

The new tug will have an LOA of 34.9 metres and will deliver a bollard pull of 85 tonnes and will utilise escort steering and braking forces rated at 150 and 200 tonnes, respectively, measured at 10 knots.

With a gross tonnage of approximately 806 tonnes and powered by a 6MWh battery pack, the tug will be capable of achieving speeds of up to 14 knots.

