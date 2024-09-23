Gulf LNG Tugs orders terminal support quartet
Texas operator Gulf LNG Tugs of Port Arthur has placed orders for four new terminal support tugs in a series to support its Port Arthur LNG export facility.
Two of the tugs will be constructed by Master Boat Builders in Coden, Alabama, while the other two will be built by Sterling Shipyard in Port Neches, Texas. All four tugs will utilise a design developed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd.
Each of the four tugs will feature a compact design providing increased manoeuvrability in ship handling and escorting through waterways. Members of the Gulf LNG Tugs joint venture each currently operate tugs of a similar hull design within their commercial fleets, with an additional four under construction.
Each tug is being designed and built to stringent safety and environmental standards, to exceed the US Coast Guard Subchapter M regulations and American Bureau of Shipping class rules. The propulsion arrangement on each vessel will consist of Caterpillar 3516E US EPA Tier IV-compliant main engines and Kongsberg Maritime US255 Z-drives fitted with fixed-pitch propellers.
The deck equipment will include a Markey DESF-48-100 Electric Class III hawser winch to ensure optimal performance. The winch also includes a render recover feature for full bollard pull capacity. Each tug will also be outfitted for secondary firefighting duties.