Gulf LNG Tugs orders terminal support quartet

Two of the tugs will be constructed by Master Boat Builders in Coden, Alabama, while the other two will be built by Sterling Shipyard in Port Neches, Texas. All four tugs will utilise a design developed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd.

Each of the four tugs will feature a compact design providing increased manoeuvrability in ship handling and escorting through waterways. Members of the Gulf LNG Tugs joint venture each currently operate tugs of a similar hull design within their commercial fleets, with an additional four under construction.