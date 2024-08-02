Tug News Roundup | August 2 – Standby tug pair for Hong Kong, ammonia retrofit project in US and more

Cooper Marine acquires inland pusher tug

Cooper Marine and Timberlands, a towage company under the Cooper Group of Companies, has taken delivery of a new 120-foot (36-metre) inland pusher tug. David J. Cooper Jr. will be used to handle cargo barges along the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.

The tug is crewed by eight personnel and is powered by two Caterpillar 3516 diesel engines. It will be homeported in Mobile, Alabama.