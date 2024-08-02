Tug News Roundup | August 2 – Standby tug pair for Hong Kong, ammonia retrofit project in US and more
Deliveries include a pusher tug for a US inland operator, an electric tug to support Canada's LNG export activities, and two standby response vessels for Hong Kong waters. Construction continues on a ship assist tug slated for a Danish owner. Finally, a US company renames an older harbour tug that has been rebuilt to accommodate a low-emission propulsion system.
Cooper Marine acquires inland pusher tug
Cooper Marine and Timberlands, a towage company under the Cooper Group of Companies, has taken delivery of a new 120-foot (36-metre) inland pusher tug. David J. Cooper Jr. will be used to handle cargo barges along the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.
The tug is crewed by eight personnel and is powered by two Caterpillar 3516 diesel engines. It will be homeported in Mobile, Alabama.
Svitzer's newest tug launched in Turkey
Turkish builder Med Marine has launched a new harbour tug ordered by Danish towage company Svitzer. The Robert Allan Ltd-designed vessel measures 28 metres long and will be crewed by eight people.
The tug will be capable of ship handling with a bollard pull of 80 tonnes and a free running speed of 12.5 knots.
Ammonia power retrofit nearing completion on 1957-built harbour tug
Technology company Amogy recently held a naming ceremony for a harbour tug that is currently being upgraded with a propulsion system that can run on ammonia.
The tug, which was originally built in 1957 and had sailed under the name Virginian, has been renamed NH3 Kraken. It will commence operational sailings along the Hudson River in New York upon completion of its ammonia propulsion retrofit.
HaiSea Marine's newest electric tug arrives at home port in Kitimat, British Columbia
Canadian towage company HaiSea Marine, a joint venture business formed by the Haisla Nation of British Columbia and local shipping line Seaspan, has brought its newest electric tug to its home port of Kitimat in preparation for becoming fully operational by the end of August.
Standby tug pair delivered to Hong Kong Salvage and Towage
Hong Kong Salvage and Towage (HKST) recently took delivery of two new tugs in a series designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL). The bespoke tugs LNG Sentinel I and LNG Sentinel II are classed by Bureau Veritas and were specifically designed for service at the Hong Kong LNG Terminal (HKLTL) import facilities.