Standby tug pair delivered to Hong Kong Salvage and Towage

Hong Kong Salvage and Towage (HKST) recently took delivery of two new tugs in a series designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL). The bespoke tugs LNG Sentinel I and LNG Sentinel II are classed by Bureau Veritas and were specifically designed for service at the Hong Kong LNG Terminal (HKLTL) import facilities.

Featuring a unique electrical propulsion system with Z-drives that can receive power from both diesel and dual fuel (diesel and LNG) propulsion gensets, these vessels will help maintain a safety zone around the terminal and assist with berthing of LNG carriers to the jetty. They will also transport personnel plus equipment between Hong Kong and the floating regasification and storage unit (FSRU) and jetty. Their standby duties may include emergency towing of the FSRU, firefighting, spill response, and rescue.