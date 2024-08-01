HaiSea Marine's newest electric tug arrives at home port in Kitimat, British Columbia

Designed by local naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL), the 28-metre-long HaiSea Wamis will be used primarily to provide escort and berthing/unberthing assistance for LNG carriers that call at the Kitimat gas export facility operated by LNG Canada. Sister tugs HaiSea Wee'git and HaiSea Brave will perform the same role following their respective arrivals.

The use of low-noise, all-electric propulsion was selected for the three tugs their area of operations is within traditional Haisla Nation territory, which is also an environmentally sensitive portion of the northern BC coast. The propulsion arrangement on each tug includes a 5,288kWh battery pack with shore charging capability. Charging the battery from zero to full capacity can be completed in as little as four hours, enabling each tug to complete multiple trips in one day.