Ammonia power retrofit nearing completion on 1957-built harbour tug

The tug, which was originally built in 1957 and had sailed under the name Virginian, has been renamed NH3 Kraken. It will commence operational sailings along the Hudson River in New York upon completion of its ammonia propulsion retrofit.

The retrofit entailed replacement of the diesel generators with a 1MW ammonia propulsion system consisting of a hybrid fuel cell and electric motors. Liquid ammonia is converted into its base elements of hydrogen and nitrogen and then funnelled into the fuel cell, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions.