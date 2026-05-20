Why the renewed US waiver won't mean more Russian oil on the market

The renewed US sanctions waiver regarding Russian oil exports is unlikely to materially increase Russia's exports as shipments are already running close to infrastructure limits, traders said, citing shipping data.

The United States this week issued a third extension of a waiver allowing limited trade in Russian crude. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the move was intended to support “energy-vulnerable” countries affected by the Iran conflict, reversing earlier plans not to renew the measure.

As in previous versions, the waiver permits purchases of Russian crude and petroleum products subject to US sanctions that were loaded onto vessels by April 17, effectively capping volumes and preventing access to newly loaded cargoes.