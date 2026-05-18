US allows 30 more days of Russian oil to support energy-vulnerable states

The US Treasury will extend a sanctions waiver allowing purchases of Russian seaborne oil for another 30 days to aid "energy-vulnerable" countries cut off from Persian Gulf oil supplies, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday.

Bessent said the Treasury was issuing the 30-day general licence after a previous waiver lapsed on Saturday. This will allow temporary access to Russian oil and petroleum products stranded on tankers without violating severe US sanctions on Russian oil majors.

A source familiar with the decision had told Reuters that the second waiver extension was requested by poor and vulnerable countries that cannot get gulf oil shipments due to the US-Israeli war with Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.