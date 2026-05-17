US Treasury allows sanctions waiver on Russian seaborne oil to lapse

The US on Saturday allowed a sanctions waiver to lapse that had previously allowed countries including India to buy Russian seaborne oil after a month-long extension aimed at easing oil supply shortages and high prices due to Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had previously said he would not renew the general license allowing the purchase of Russian oil stored on tankers.

As of early afternoon Washington time on Saturday, no renewal notice had been posted on the Treasury website. A Treasury spokesperson declined further comment.